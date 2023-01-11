Ultra (UOS) Price Reaches $0.19 on Top Exchanges

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $58.68 million and $704,569.51 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra token can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00001102 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ultra has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17,528.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.64 or 0.00614061 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00230479 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00042247 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00064316 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004935 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000635 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.19385176 USD and is down -0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $823,874.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

