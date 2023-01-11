Unite Group (LON:UTG) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $989.76

Unite Group Plc (LON:UTG – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 989.76 ($12.06) and traded as low as GBX 924 ($11.26). Unite Group shares last traded at GBX 939.50 ($11.45), with a volume of 543,752 shares.

UTG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($14.01) price target on shares of Unite Group in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Unite Group from GBX 1,050 ($12.79) to GBX 1,075 ($13.10) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Unite Group from GBX 1,350 ($16.45) to GBX 1,100 ($13.40) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,025 ($12.49) price objective on shares of Unite Group in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,110 ($13.52).

The company has a market cap of £3.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 681.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 924.72 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 988.60.

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful £1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

