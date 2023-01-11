United Capital Management of KS Inc. Acquires 1,100 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in Mondelez International by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 332.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 178.5% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 8,685.7% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.18.

Insider Activity at Mondelez International

Mondelez International Price Performance

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MDLZ traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.06. 71,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,254,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.69. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $69.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.91. The company has a market cap of $91.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.67.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.44%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

