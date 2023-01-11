United Capital Management of KS Inc. Cuts Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 1.9% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WJ Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,851,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,852.2% during the third quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,703,000 after purchasing an additional 52,195 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 39.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Infini Capital Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 180.4% during the second quarter. Infini Capital Management Ltd now owns 140,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,433,000 after buying an additional 90,510 shares during the period. Finally, Offit Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at about $245,000. 43.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of QQQ traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $275.37. 1,261,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,017,316. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $276.71 and a 200-day moving average of $287.89. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $390.20.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.