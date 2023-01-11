United Capital Management of KS Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. cut its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 67.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,138 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,803 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Block were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Block by 63.6% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 216,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,286,000 after purchasing an additional 84,008 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Block by 42,272.9% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 24,941 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Block by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 42,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Block in the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Truepoint Inc. purchased a new stake in Block in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. 59.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $2,206,444.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 422,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,305,865.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Block news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $174,584.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,775,112. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $2,206,444.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 422,617 shares in the company, valued at $30,305,865.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 287,537 shares of company stock valued at $17,588,346 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Block Stock Up 2.2 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Block from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Block from $100.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Block from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Block from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Block from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.33.

Shares of SQ stock traded up $1.54 on Wednesday, hitting $71.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,955,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.34 and a fifty-two week high of $152.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.30, a P/E/G ratio of 48.50 and a beta of 2.35.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%. Research analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

About Block

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Stories

