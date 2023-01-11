United Capital Management of KS Inc. Grows Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,400 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. EOG Resources makes up 2.8% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $6,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE EOG traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $127.55. 40,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,892,563. The firm has a market cap of $74.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.60. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.16 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.78.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 29.84%. Equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $772,864.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,523,600.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,523,600.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,170 shares of company stock worth $1,459,657 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EOG. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Johnson Rice lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $163.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.50.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.