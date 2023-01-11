United Capital Management of KS Inc. Has $1.33 Million Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares during the quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vale in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in Vale by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Vale by 97.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vale by 255.7% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 104.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Vale Stock Performance

VALE stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.89. The company had a trading volume of 402,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,433,680. Vale S.A. has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $21.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.27. The firm has a market cap of $82.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Vale Cuts Dividend

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.13 billion. Vale had a net margin of 45.53% and a return on equity of 53.54%. On average, analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0474 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VALE. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Vale from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Vale in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.35.

Vale Profile

(Get Rating)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Articles

