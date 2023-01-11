United Capital Management of KS Inc. Increases Stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $3,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Zscaler by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,476,000 after buying an additional 68,982 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth $244,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Zscaler by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth $1,232,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Zscaler by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $576,924.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,279 shares in the company, valued at $21,309,111.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 1,262 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $144,044.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,549 shares in the company, valued at $36,929,882.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $576,924.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,309,111.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,560 shares of company stock valued at $2,829,478 over the last 90 days. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zscaler Price Performance

ZS has been the subject of several research reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $185.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $268.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.97.

NASDAQ:ZS traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $107.02. 33,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,005,224. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.96 and a 1 year high of $290.47. The company has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.37 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.57.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 30.23% and a negative return on equity of 56.23%. The business had revenue of $355.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.08 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.