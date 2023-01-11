United Capital Management of KS Inc. Invests $250,000 in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,883 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,865 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 39.5% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,594 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 8.3% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 329,939 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $15,514,000 after purchasing an additional 25,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 83.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,125 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 24,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.46. 316,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,008,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.55 and a 52-week high of $246.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 2.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.20). Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. The firm had revenue of $590.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.76 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on Coinbase Global from $67.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Coinbase Global from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen cut Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

In related news, Director Tobias Lutke bought 5,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.90 per share, for a total transaction of $389,942.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,293 shares in the company, valued at $5,999,159.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,175 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $95,373.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,169.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tobias Lutke bought 5,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.90 per share, for a total transaction of $389,942.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,999,159.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 97,224 shares of company stock worth $4,523,179 and have sold 383,048 shares worth $15,951,117. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

