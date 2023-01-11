United Capital Management of KS Inc. Lowers Stock Position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. cut its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,665 shares during the quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FPEI. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5,937.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 10,489,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,447,000 after buying an additional 10,315,396 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 127.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,727,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,736 shares in the last quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,867,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,775,000. Finally, Essex LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Essex LLC now owns 1,003,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,776,000 after purchasing an additional 291,726 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,376. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.73 and its 200-day moving average is $17.83. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.08 and a fifty-two week high of $20.46.

