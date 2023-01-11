UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
UTStarcom Stock Up 5.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ UTSI opened at $4.29 on Friday. UTStarcom has a 1-year low of $2.44 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.93.
About UTStarcom
