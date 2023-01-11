Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 5,073 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 197.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 208.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after acquiring an additional 78,677 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of KHC stock opened at $42.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.81. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $32.73 and a 52 week high of $44.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.85 billion, a PE ratio of 43.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 6.84%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 163.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KHC shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, October 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.17.

About Kraft Heinz

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Articles

