Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VB. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,356.5% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,710,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622,494 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $202,875,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,982,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,734,274,000 after purchasing an additional 943,694 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after buying an additional 376,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,189,000 after buying an additional 353,706 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $190.17 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $224.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.75.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.