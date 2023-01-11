Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,484 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Netflix by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,249,083 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,016,347,000 after buying an additional 364,895 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,864,057 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,949,018,000 after purchasing an additional 725,384 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 78.8% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,556,396 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $971,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449,016 shares during the last quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth about $1,164,962,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,894,655 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $506,190,000 after purchasing an additional 174,135 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on Netflix from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Pivotal Research upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Netflix from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen set a $405.00 price target on Netflix in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $211.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.64.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $327.54 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $544.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

