Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,371 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schubert & Co lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in Broadcom by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.3 %

Broadcom stock opened at $574.93 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $645.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $533.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $509.13.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 69.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on AVGO. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $669.00.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

