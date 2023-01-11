Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.49 Million Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. United Bank grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.18.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $67.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.67. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.91.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 10.30%. Equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 68.44%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

