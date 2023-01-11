Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $841,000 Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,480 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,916 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,021,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 23,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

NYSE LOW opened at $201.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.86. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $254.71. The firm has a market cap of $125.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 41.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

