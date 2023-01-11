Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,060 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Unilever by 1,869.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,519,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,059 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,995 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Unilever by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,793,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,844,000 after acquiring an additional 861,988 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 697.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 906,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,528,000 after buying an additional 792,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,687,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,322,000 after buying an additional 744,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UL stock opened at $51.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.17. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $42.44 and a twelve month high of $54.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.4211 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%.

UL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

