Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 25,940 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 117.0% in the third quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 15,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 8,225 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 50.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 26.1% in the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 26,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,988,000. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,758,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

In other news, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 80,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $924,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 580,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,699,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,048,305 shares in the company, valued at $12,579,660. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 80,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $924,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 580,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 740,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,082,900 in the last three months. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ET stock opened at $12.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.54. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $12.95.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $22.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.57 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 5.02%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.56%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.83.

About Energy Transfer

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Articles

