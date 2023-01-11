Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 433 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 167.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 332 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on TROW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.20.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of TROW stock opened at $117.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.07. The company has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.53 and a 12-month high of $193.82.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.11%.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $797,457.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,489,623.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $1,241,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $797,457.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at $8,489,623.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

