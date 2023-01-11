Vance Wealth Inc. Has $210,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Vance Wealth Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Vance Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 289,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,508,000 after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 13,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.96. The stock had a trading volume of 297,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,483,931. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.78. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $51.92.

