Vance Wealth Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Vance Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 2.2% of Vance Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Vance Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 190.0% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 584,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,807 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,499,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $546,667,000 after purchasing an additional 372,166 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,097,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,079,000 after purchasing an additional 282,870 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,002,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,734,000 after purchasing an additional 281,737 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,724,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,850,000 after purchasing an additional 242,905 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $220.23. The stock had a trading volume of 23,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,894,400. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $220.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.76. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.05 and a 52-week high of $297.29.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

