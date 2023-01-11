Vance Wealth Inc. Sells 193 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Vance Wealth Inc. cut its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for 0.6% of Vance Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Vance Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 71.9% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 82.5% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $73,000.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of IJK traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $70.40. 7,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,100. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.75. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $61.44 and a 12 month high of $82.86.
About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
