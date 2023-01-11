VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Position Boosted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 111.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,746 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.10% of VanEck Semiconductor ETF worth $5,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SMH. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 376,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,705,000 after buying an additional 13,860 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $377,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 45,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,220,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

SMH opened at $219.09 on Wednesday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $166.97 and a twelve month high of $314.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $212.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.50.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $2.401 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from VanEck Semiconductor ETF’s previous annual dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

