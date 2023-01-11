Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Holdings Boosted by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,229 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 3.8% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $44,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. LGL Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VIG stock traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $155.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891,057. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.64 and a fifty-two week high of $169.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.03.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.