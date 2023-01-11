Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Human Investing LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Human Investing LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,296 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 4.0% of Human Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $15,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIG. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,029,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16,127.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 428,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 425,440 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,261,000 after acquiring an additional 344,832 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 42.5% in the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,053,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,080,000 after acquiring an additional 314,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,827,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,619,000 after acquiring an additional 285,881 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.05. The stock had a trading volume of 25,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891,057. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.03. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $169.79.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

