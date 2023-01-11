Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% in the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,320.0% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $154.71 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $132.64 and a 52 week high of $169.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.03.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

