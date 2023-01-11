Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 177.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,620 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,320.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.31. 29,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,891,057. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.03. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.64 and a fifty-two week high of $169.79.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

