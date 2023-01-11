Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,812 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 0.9% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 901,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,773,000 after acquiring an additional 6,919 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 197,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,199,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,850,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,651,000 after purchasing an additional 114,001 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 346,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,606,000 after purchasing an additional 33,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 37,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VEA traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.06. 71,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,483,931. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.78. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $51.92.

