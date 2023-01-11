Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Avion Wealth

Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 269,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,890 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 3.1% of Avion Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,556,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 15,879 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.56. The stock had a trading volume of 385,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,838,170. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $51.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.51.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

