Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) is Avion Wealth’s 7th Largest Position

Avion Wealth raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of Avion Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $14,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 340.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 22,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 762.9% in the 1st quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 24,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.33. The stock had a trading volume of 58,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,881,238. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $115.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.35.

