Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) Shares Purchased by Asset Planning Corporation

Asset Planning Corporation lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up 5.7% of Asset Planning Corporation’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Asset Planning Corporation’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $6,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 557.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 217.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 30.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIOV traded up $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.35. 489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,276. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.47 and its 200 day moving average is $159.69. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.14 and a fifty-two week high of $184.86.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.