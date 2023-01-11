Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Position Cut by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 677,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,851 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises about 1.2% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $32,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,776,000 after buying an additional 157,887 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 81.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 25,628 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $3,989,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEB opened at $50.30 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.38 and a 1-year high of $54.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.48.

