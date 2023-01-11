Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Acquired by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,074,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,306,000 after purchasing an additional 8,014,101 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,523,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,786,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564,851 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,348,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298,112 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,893,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,387,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,032 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance
VTEB opened at $50.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.48. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.38 and a 12-month high of $54.51.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)
- Amazon Just Bounced Off Support; Time to Buy?
- Nancy Pelosi Invested In These Stocks, Should You?
- Here’s Why Sotera Health Company Stock Just Doubled in a Day
- AT&T Stock: The Bull and the Bear Case
- Mobileye Expects $17.5 Billion Future For Its Driver Assist Tech
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.