Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by 1900 Wealth Management LLC

1900 Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 33,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 10,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 25,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 25,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after purchasing an additional 15,935 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $197.03. The stock had a trading volume of 70,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,688,310. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $239.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $195.41 and a 200-day moving average of $195.69.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

