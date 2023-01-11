Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $3,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VPU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $477,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,099,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 279.7% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $156.27. 4,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,405. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.35 and a 200-day moving average of $153.86. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $131.72 and a 52-week high of $169.55.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

