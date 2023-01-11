Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Position Boosted by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 768,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,237 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 4.1% of Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $94,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of VTV traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $142.84. The stock had a trading volume of 26,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,325,878. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.64. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

