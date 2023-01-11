Velas Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $54.84 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One Velas coin can currently be bought for about $0.0229 or 0.00000131 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Velas has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a market capitalization of $54.84 million and $1.06 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00071691 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00064182 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001155 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00009240 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00024530 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000252 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00004221 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000208 BTC.

About Velas

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,399,918,073 coins and its circulating supply is 2,399,918,072 coins. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

