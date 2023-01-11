Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.90-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $640.00 million-$660.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $656.84 million.

NASDAQ MDRX traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.75. 91,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,259. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.50. Veradigm has a 1-year low of $13.59 and a 1-year high of $23.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. Veradigm had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veradigm will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MDRX. TheStreet raised Veradigm from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Veradigm in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Veradigm from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Veradigm in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veradigm presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.67.

In other news, Director David B. Stevens sold 43,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $796,684.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,132.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $181,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 722,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,106,458.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Stevens sold 43,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $796,684.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,132.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,776 shares of company stock worth $1,137,271 over the last ninety days. 2.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veradigm by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,852,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $311,957,000 after acquiring an additional 584,339 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Veradigm in the first quarter valued at about $11,823,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veradigm in the first quarter valued at about $11,635,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Veradigm by 1,089.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 462,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,039,000 after acquiring an additional 423,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veradigm by 310.1% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 341,259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after acquiring an additional 258,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

