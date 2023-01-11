Verasity (VRA) Price Reaches $0.0025 on Top Exchanges

Verasity (VRA) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. During the last week, Verasity has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a market cap of $25.99 million and $2.62 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005741 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001087 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00012816 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity (VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 tokens. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

