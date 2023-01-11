Veritaseum (VERI) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $15,373.13

Veritaseum (VERI) traded down 6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. During the last week, Veritaseum has traded 29.5% lower against the dollar. One Veritaseum token can now be purchased for $31.76 or 0.00181841 BTC on exchanges. Veritaseum has a market cap of $68.27 million and $15,373.13 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Veritaseum Profile

Veritaseum’s launch date was May 5th, 2019. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

