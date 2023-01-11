Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,801 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.9 %

VRTX stock opened at $288.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $304.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $295.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $221.69 and a 1-year high of $324.75. The firm has a market cap of $74.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.31. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

VRTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.90.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $192,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $192,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $537,855.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,769,749.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,226 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

