Verus Financial Partners Inc. Buys New Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in McKesson in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.
McKesson Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE MCK traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $382.07. 13,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,700. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $237.61 and a 52-week high of $401.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $377.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $360.02.
McKesson Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.24%.
Insider Activity at McKesson
In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.02, for a total value of $977,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,678 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,611,231.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,733 shares of company stock valued at $6,129,853 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have commented on MCK. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on McKesson from $440.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on McKesson from $403.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $411.20.
McKesson Company Profile
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.
