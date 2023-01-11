Verus Financial Partners Inc. Has $246,000 Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of YUM. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $664,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of YUM stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,569. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.03. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $133.35. The company has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.99.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Argus raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $547,366.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,011.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

