Verus Financial Partners Inc. Has $75.24 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,658,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,344 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 11.4% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $75,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 36,120,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,303,000 after acquiring an additional 890,395 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 21,380,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,550,000 after acquiring an additional 683,580 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,346.8% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,100,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 16,835,703 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,429,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,018,000 after acquiring an additional 821,169 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,463,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,723,000 after acquiring an additional 177,801 shares during the period.

VEU traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $52.75. 62,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,675,669. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $43.06 and a 12 month high of $62.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.19.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

