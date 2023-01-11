Verus Financial Partners Inc. Sells 69 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,077 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:LOW traded up $4.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $206.34. 54,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,519,451. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $203.29 and its 200-day moving average is $196.86. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $254.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.52.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.