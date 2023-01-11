Verus Financial Partners Inc. Sells 753 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 162,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 25,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 9,404 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 119.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $907,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 88,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,354,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of VO stock traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $212.13. 7,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,634. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $249.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.19.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

