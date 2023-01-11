Vinci (EPA:DG) PT Set at €115.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Vinci (EPA:DG – Get Rating) received a €115.00 ($123.66) price objective from equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €116.00 ($124.73) price objective on shares of Vinci in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($133.33) price objective on shares of Vinci in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a €116.00 ($124.73) price objective on shares of Vinci in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($118.28) price objective on shares of Vinci in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €118.00 ($126.88) price objective on shares of Vinci in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

Vinci Stock Performance

EPA:DG traded up €1.27 ($1.37) on Tuesday, reaching €99.75 ($107.26). The stock had a trading volume of 1,021,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,000. The company has a 50-day moving average of €95.55 and a 200 day moving average of €91.40. Vinci has a 12-month low of €69.54 ($74.77) and a 12-month high of €88.80 ($95.48).

Vinci Company Profile

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

