Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Director Sells $462,744.45 in Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $462,744.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,363,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,210,784.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Vir Biotechnology Trading Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ VIR traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,195. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.05 and a 52 week high of $41.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.05.
Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $374.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.79 million. Research analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VIR. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.
Vir Biotechnology Company Profile
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.
