Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Director Sells $462,744.45 in Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $462,744.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,363,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,210,784.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Vir Biotechnology Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ VIR traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,195. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.05 and a 52 week high of $41.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.05.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $374.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.79 million. Research analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,873,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,486,000 after buying an additional 1,062,036 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,928,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,172 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 6,036,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,390,000 after purchasing an additional 434,268 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,830,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,410,000 after purchasing an additional 311,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,978,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,709,000 after purchasing an additional 47,805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VIR. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

