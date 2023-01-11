Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.19

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.19 and traded as high as $4.85. Virco Mfg. shares last traded at $4.76, with a volume of 116,651 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Virco Mfg. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.
Virco Mfg. Stock Up 0.8 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.19.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virco Mfg.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRC. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Virco Mfg. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Virco Mfg. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Virco Mfg. by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 827,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 6,713 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Virco Mfg. by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 421,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Virco Mfg. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 195,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.02% of the company’s stock.
Virco Mfg. Company Profile
Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, tablet armchairs with work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame and floor rockers, stools, series chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seating, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Virco Mfg. (VIRC)
- Will Amazon Stock Be Delivering for Investors in 2023?
- The Analysts Shift Trucking Sentiment Back into Forward
- The Institutions Book A Flight With Boeing
- 2 Biotechs Making Waves With A Single Product in their Pipeline
- Why is Ford up 8% In The Past Five Days?
Receive News & Ratings for Virco Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virco Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.