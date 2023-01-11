Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.19

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.19 and traded as high as $4.85. Virco Mfg. shares last traded at $4.76, with a volume of 116,651 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Virco Mfg. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

Virco Mfg. Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.19.

Virco Mfg. ( NASDAQ:VIRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Virco Mfg. had a negative return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $77.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Virco Mfg. Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRC. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Virco Mfg. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Virco Mfg. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Virco Mfg. by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 827,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 6,713 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Virco Mfg. by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 421,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Virco Mfg. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 195,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, tablet armchairs with work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame and floor rockers, stools, series chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seating, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

